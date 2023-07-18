MLS strikes again as Mamelodi Sundowns-linked Olwethu Makhanya departs Stellenbosch FC for Philadelphia Union

Major Soccer League team Philadelphia Union have signed 19-year-old Stellenbosch player Olwethu Makhanya until 2025 with a two-year extension option.

Makhanya was key for Stellies last season

Philadelphia Union have confirmed his signing

Teenager was linked with Sundowns

WHAT HAPPENED: Despite being a teenager, Makhanya established himself as a key player for Stellenbosch.

It explains why the MLS outfit has jumped on his services and confirmed the same. The North American side believes the defender will give them value for the time they will be working together.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "He is an athletic, explosive player who is able to play center back in a back four line, as well as a back three. His instincts on the field fit our aggressive style of play and we look forward to welcoming him to the club," The Union Zolos Sporting Director Ernst Tanner told the club's website.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Stellies have blessed the youngster and exuded confidence he will be a hit in his new team.

“As a club, we are incredibly proud to see Olwethu join Philadelphia Union and have no doubt that he will make a huge success of his time abroad,” Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie told the club's media team.

“Stellenbosch FC has made a commitment to providing opportunities for young players to showcase their talent and towards creating a clear pathway for them to build successful careers as professional footballers. “To see a young player like Olwethu use that platform to earn a transfer to one of the most competitive leagues in the world is a source of great pride for the club, and we hope it will serve as inspiration for others looking to follow in his footsteps.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Makhanya graduated from the junior team and went on to set a record as the youngest player ever to score in the Premier Soccer League in the concluded campaign.

He was also named the 2022/23 Nedbank Cup's Most Promising Player of the Tournament and went on to play 24 matches for the club across all competitions.

The teenager also represented South Africa in the Caf U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and he was linked with Mamelodi Sundowns before joining Union.

Makhanya now joins Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Njabulo Blom in the MLS, with high chances of Cassius Mailula joining them.

WHAT NEXT: Makhanya will now be fighting to prove his worth and quality at the MLS side.