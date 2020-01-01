Mlambo's talent is wasted at Orlando Pirates and would probably fit in at Mamelodi Sundowns - Malesela

The 28-year-old appears to have fallen down the pecking order at Pirates with just seven matches to his name so far this season

Former and TS Galaxy head coach Dan Malesela doesn't think Xola Mlambo has a point to prove to anyone at that he's a good player and deserves to be playing regularly.

Malesela, who worked with Mlambo at both Cape Town All Stars and Chippa United in 2015 and 2016 respectively believes the player's time is being wasted at the Sea Robbers.

"I don't think there's a need for bouncing back or anything. I think the boy's [Mlambo] time is being wasted," Malesela told Sowetan.

Malesela is of the view that the Pirates technical team is playing Mlambo out of position, adding that Josef Zinnbauer should look more at how the midfielder reads the game that what he does with the ball on his feet.

The former Pirates and defender further stated that Mlambo would have created a lot of goalscoring chances for the team if he was played closer to the goals.

"He needs to be understood. I think he was played at wrong positions at Pirates. Maybe it's because many people look at what a player does with his feet, but not with his brain. His game is more mental than anything," he said.

"He probably would have created a lot of goals had he been played a little bit closer to the goals. You can't expect him to go and do your dirty job. The players I don't like are those said to be the 'destroyers', I don't understand what they're destroying because football is not WWE (wrestling)," added Malesela.

Asked which team he feels Mlambo would fit in at, Malesela picked Sundowns while also revealing that he will attempt to sign him if he gets an opportunity to coach in the again.

"I won't talk for other people, but probably at Sundowns, he'd fit in like a glove. If he's available I will sign him if I get a team as well," concluded Malesela.

Mlambo joined the Buccaneers in January 2018 from , and has featured 49 times across all competitions.

He has managed to score just once while registering six assists in the process.

The Soweto-born midfielder still has a year left on his current deal, and it remains to be seen if his lack of regular game time would see him push for a move away from Bucs when his contract expires in June 2021.