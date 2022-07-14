Mlambo: TS Galaxy sign former Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits star

The Soweto-born player, who helped Bucs reach the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup final, has become the Rockets' first signing this winter

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Xola Mlambo has completed his transfer to TS Galaxy ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The experienced midfield maestro has joined the Rockets on a free transfer as he parted ways with AmaZulu FC at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Mlambo was surprisingly released by Usuthu despite having been one of the club's key players during the recent term - featuring in 30 matches across all competitions.

The 31-year-old has since found a new home at Galaxy where he will work with coach Sead Ramovic

"TS Galaxy is delighted to announce the signing of Xola Mlambo," a club statement read.

"The talented midfield dynamo has started training with the Rockets. Welcome to the Rockets family Xola!"

Mlambo made 50 appearances at AmaZulu where he spent two seasons - hitting the back of the net once and he will now look to revive his career at the Rockets in the upcoming term.

The former Chippa United player, who won the PSL title, MTN8 trophy and Telkom Knockout Cup with Bidvest Wits, becomes Galaxy's first signing in the current PSL winter transfer window.

The Rockets have been busy extending player contracts this winter with Given Msimango, Lindokuhle Mbatha and Melusi Buthelezi among those who have signed new deals.