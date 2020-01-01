Mlambo optimistic he made the right call in leaving Orlando Pirates for AmaZulu

The former Bucs playmaker is excited about combining with his former team-mates in a new-look Usuthu setup and believes they can win trophies

Former midfielder Xola Mlambo is the latest big-name player to join the revolution and is eyeing trophies with the Durban-based club.

Mlambo became the fourth player to make the switch from Pirates to Usuthu this season as he followed in the footsteps of Luvuyo Memela, Augustine Mulenga and Thembela Sikhakhane.

Another former Bucs star, Thabo Rakhale, is continuing to be linked to AmaZulu as well.

Other new arrivals at the club include Siphiwe Tshabalala, Limbikani Mzava, Makhehleni Makhaula, Siphelele Mthembu, Sphamandla Nene, Sicelo Mkhize and Sazi Mgwazela.

Head coach Ayanda Dlamini will have his work cut out in getting all the new players to settle in, while still keeping those who have remained from last season happy.

Mlambo, though, feels excited to be part of a new chapter in Usuthu's history, which has seen new owner Sandile Zungu be quick to get out the cheque-book to bolster the squad.

“I’m also happy to see some familiar faces in this new-look AmaZulu squad," Mlambo was quoted saying by the official club website.

And the former and midfield schemer is adamant that his new team can challenge for silverware.

"The combination of the players that have been here and those that have joined will take this club to greater heights as we look to win cups for Usuthu,” he said.

The KwaZulu-Natal club were losing Nedbank Cup finalists in 2010. One has to go all the way back to 1992 for their most recent trophy success, which came in the Coca Cola Cup (now known as the Telkom Knockout).

AmaZulu started the new campaign with a credible 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates at the Kings Park Stadium and were a bit unlucky not to take maximum points after Pirates scored through a penalty kick which should have in fact been a free kick.

Usuthu next take on Premier Soccer League ( ) newcomers TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Last season the Durban team finished in 13th spot on the league table, just a single point above the relegation zone.