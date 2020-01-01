Mlambo, Mulenga and Ndengane headline Orlando Pirates player exodus

The Buccaners have started preparing for the new season by releasing some of the stars who are not in Josef Zinnbauer's plans

have parted ways with no less than seven players ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season.

Xola Mlambo, Augustine Mulenga and Alfred Ndengane top the list of the players who have been told to seek employment elsewhere.

Other players include returnees Diamond Thopola, Meshack Maphangule, Thembela Sikhakhane, Brian Hlongwa and Tercious Malepe.

The quartet spent last season on loan at various clubs such as , and .

Chippa United had Thopola, Maphangule and Malepe but they decided against keeping the players beyond the expiry of their loan deals - and the trio had to go back to their parent club to learn their fate.

Sikhakhane was a regular at Usuthu over the past two seasons he was on loan with them from the Sea Robbers.

AmaZulu's decision to not retain his services came as a shock to the majority of the club fans who felt the management could have done more to secure his services on a permanent basis after watching him put in some solid shifts on the right-hand side of the defence.

Pirates released the following statement on Tuesday morning:

Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has met with the following players and their respective representatives and both parties have agreed to mutually terminate.

• Alfred Ndengane

• Diamond Thopola

• Xola Mlambo

• Meshack Maphangule

• Brian Hlongwa

• Thembela Sikhakhane

• Augustine Mulenga

• Tercious Malepe

The Club would like to thank all the players for their service and wish them the best in their future endeavours.

