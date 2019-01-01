Mlambo: It's now or never for Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout Cup

The Sea Robbers last won the competition in 2011; the only time they have lifted the trophy in the club's history

midfielder Xola Mlambo admits playing Stellenbosch in back-to-back to matches has its own challenges.

The two teams will face each other in the Telkom Knockout Cup at Orlando Stadium before meeting again in the league a week later in Cape Town.

"It's quite a good draw. It's just going to be a difficult challenge playing one team back-to-back; they have to travel to come to us for the [TKO] Cup and we have to travel back to them for a league game," Mlambo told Pirates TV.

Mlambo, who last won a trophy with , said they want to go all the way and lift the TKO this season having not won a major trophy in five years.

However, he said the competition itself brings back the memories of last season where they were stunned by .

Article continues below

"It's been a while since we brought a trophy to the team and it's been a while since the supporters celebrated."

"Coming to play this competition again while we lost the final last season, it's bittersweet. We definitely have to go out guns blazing and make sure we bring joy to our supporters. It's now or never," said Mlambo.

Pirates have struggled to get off the mark this season - winning just one of their last nine games across all competitions.