Mlambo: Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder responds to TS Galaxy link

The former North West University student was unwilling to talk about the Soweto giants

Former midfielder Xola Mlambo has responded to reports linking him with new Premier Soccer League ( ) club TS Galaxy.

The 29-year-old player is currently a free agent after being released by the Buccaneers earlier this week.

Mlambo is reportedly on the radar of Galaxy, who will be campaigning in the PSL during the 2020/21 season after purchasing 's top-flight status.

A Sowetan source has revealed that the creative midfielder could reunite with his former coach, Dan Malesela, at Galaxy.

“The coach was told by the club not to say anything about the new signings until they are all unveiled sometime next week,” a source told the publication.

“The chairman will announce all the new signings as they are still busy finalising things at the moment.”

Malesela, who was re-appointed Galaxy head coach last month, coached Mlambo at Cape Town All Stars in the National First Division (NFD) and in the PSL.

The Soweto-born player excelled under Malesela at Chippa and he was snapped up by prior to the start of the 2016/17 season.

Nicknamed Ten Ten, Mlambo helped the now-defunct Wits clinch the PSL title, Telkom Knockout Cup and MTN8, before moving to Pirates in June 2017.

When contacted by the same publication, Ten Ten was reluctant to comment with Pirates having terminated his contract by mutual consent.

“I don’t have anything to say for now. I don’t want to talk about the team [Pirates]. Can you please hold a bit to speak about me in the media, this is not the right time,” Mlambo said.

Mlambo was an influential player in his first two seasons with the Buccaneers under coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic.

The box-to-box midfielder also enjoyed game time under coach Rhulani Mokwena, who took over the reins after Micho's sudden departure in August 2019.

However, Mokwena was replaced by Josef Zinnbauer in December 2019 and Mlambo began struggling for game time.

The likes of Ben Motshwari, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Fortune Makaringe and Linda Mntambo were all preferred ahead of him and he has since parted ways with Pirates.