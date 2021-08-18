Mkhwanazi: SuperSport United sign Bafana Bafana defender

The 31-year-old has finally found a new home after spending the whole of last season clubless following the sale of Bidvest Wits' PSL status

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Buhle Mkhwanazi has joined SuperSport United on a one-year deal with an option to renew.

The experienced centre-back becomes the first player to be signed by Matsatsantsa ahead of the 2021/22 Premier Soccer League season.

He is expected to be a direct replacement for Grant Kekana who joined Mamelodi Sundowns.

“It feels good to join a team like SuperSport. I have always wanted to play for SuperSport,” Mkhwanazi told SuperSport’s media.

“The only thing that made the decision [to join SuperSport] easy was how the team is run, the trophies they have won, the competitiveness of the team as well. So it’s great to join SuperSport. I think I will enjoy myself here and revive my career.

“To the supporters of SuperSport, they must be ready to be happy, have smiles. I can’t wait to see them but surely they will enjoy what I will display or what I will add to the team. They should expect greatness.”

The 31-year-old joins Matsatsantsa after spending the whole of last season unattached.

“To be honest I need to thank God for this comeback. It was never an easy one because I have gone through a lot,” added Mkhwanazi.

“But through that, I learnt a lot of things and I have grown not only as a footballer but as a man. I now know how to take on life when things aren’t going the way you were expecting them.”

He has previously played in Pretoria for Tshwane giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Pretoria University.

Besides losing Kekana, SuperSport parted ways with Clayton Daniels last season and club chief executive officer Stanley Matthews appeared to have confirmed the departure of another veteran centre-back Bongani Khumalo.

“Buhle brings us maturity, character and leadership at the back where the void of Clayton Daniels, Bongani Khumalo and Grant Kekana has left us thin in terms of experience,” said Matthews.

“Buhle knows what is required to win trophies at an ambitious club like ours with his success at Wits and we think he will add value to the team and positively impact our younger players in the squad.”

Mkhwanazi joining Matsatsantsa comes as no surprise after coach Kaitano Tembo last week said he was “looking forward to working with” the defender.