Mkhwanazi reveals how former Kaizer Chiefs star Tshabalala inspires him

The Clever Boys defender is confident his chance to move abroad will come, saying anything is possible

defender Buhle Mkhwanazi says he cannot rule out an overseas move as he draws inspiration from former midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala.

‘Shabba’ left the Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders and joined BB Erzurumspor in back in August 2018 at the age of 34 and Mkhwanazi explains anything is possible in football.

The Bloemfontein-born former centre-back is one of the most consistent performers in the top-flight and also shares his thoughts on the suspended PSL season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You know football is funny, we saw Shabba [Tshabalala], I think he left after the age of 30 and that means anything is possible in football. It depends on the chances because you can’t say I want to go or I don’t want to go,” Mkhwanazi told Goal.

“It all depends on situations, on what happens, and how people see you at that particular age in terms of your style of play. So, anything is possible.

“Even if I’m here, I believe it will be a good purpose to end my career in but if things say I must go then that will still be in line with the purpose of fulfilling my career.”

With many calling for the Naturena-based club to be crowned PSL champions as the current season faces uncertainty on when it will be resumed, ‘Brizzo’ believes that’s not a good idea and explains why.

“I think, to be honest, if you play or resume the season, any team in the top five has a chance to win the league. So, anybody can take but it depends on who will obviously be at his best going to the games after the lockdown,” added the 30-year-old.

“Everyone in the top five stands a great chance, I wouldn’t say Chiefs, Wits or Sundowns but any team in there can have a say. These are the games that will be crucial and challenging.

“There are many games left to say it’s only Chiefs that have a chance. If the league says the season is null and void then it’s something else but if we play again, it remains open in my view.

“However, if they say the team that occupies the number one spot must take it, then Chiefs will take it.”

As things stand, coach Ernst Middendorp’s men lead the table with 48 points from 22 games and followed by Masandawana who have four points from 21 games but with a game in hand.

and SuperSport United share third spot with 40 points whilst fifth-placed has 39 points and the Clever Boys occupy number six with 38 points so far.