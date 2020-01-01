Mkhwanazi: Bidvest Wits defender's future uncertain amid Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United links

The former Bloemfontein Celtic centre back will not be short of admirers if he is placed on the transfer list

central defender Buhle Mkhwanazi's future is uncertain after the club agreed to sell its Premier Soccer League ( ) status.

The Clever Boys have sold their status in the South African top-flight league to National First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, pending PSL approval.

As a result, Mkhwanazi is one of the Wits players, who have reportedly attracted interest from other local clubs ahead of the next transfer window.

More teams

It is not surprising the Bafana Bafana international has been linked with other clubs as he is one of the best central defenders in the country.

, SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC are all reportedly monitoring Mkhwanazi's situation at Wits.

Chiefs, who have been banned from signing players, have written to Fifa to question whether they will be allowed to sign and register players before their hearing with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in September.

Mkhwanazi's agent, Paul Mitchell indicated he would only discuss the player's future once the PSL approves the deal between Wits and Tshakhuma.

“He has a year left on his contract with Wits…. let’s see if the PSL ratify it (the sale),” Mitchell was quoted as saying on The Citizen on Thursday.

The club is expected to relocate to the Limpopo Province and the team would be renamed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Mkhwanazi would have to decide whether to relocate to Limpopo with the team or opt for a move to a new club ahead of the new 2020/21 campaign.

Tshakhuma, who are owned by businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi, were hoping to keep target Gift Motupa.

However, the 25-year-old forward has decided to leave the club and he will be sold according to Tshakhuma chief executive officer Sello Chokoe.

Wits are known to be looking to sell their top earners, Motupa, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto, Thabang Monare as well as Haashim Domingo.

Article continues below

Mkhwanazi, who was once on the radar of , joined Wits from University of Pretoria ahead of the 2014/15 season.

The towering centre back has helped the Students clinch the PSL title, MTN8 and Telkom Knockout Cup under the guidance of coach Gavin Hunt.

He played all of Bafana's five matches at the 2019 (Afcon) finals in .