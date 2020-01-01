Mkhuma: Mosimane hints Mamelodi Sundowns could loan out midfielder

The Tshwane-born attacker was only promoted to the first team in January but the coach believes he may benefit from playing elsewhere next season

head coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed he plans to send Promise Mkhuma out on loan for him to grow as a footballer.

The 20-year-old was promoted from the club's MDC team in January, and while he's yet to break into the first team, Mosimane believes he has the potential to become a star.

"I think this young boy [Mkhuma] we’ve just promoted, Promise... he’s going to show us something. I just see something there," Mosimane said as quoted by Sowetan.

More teams

According to Mosimane, the junior international should follow in the footsteps of some of the club's best players by accepting the challenge to grow elsewhere.

The 55-year-old mentor made mention of players such as Keagan Dolly, Percy Tau, Motjeka Madisha, Themba Zwane and Denis Onyango who at one stage, went out on loan from the Brazilians only to return to claim their spots in his starting line-up.

"I think in my opinion, I need to loan him out," continued the Kagiso-born coach.

He must go play and he must follow what Percy and Keagan followed. He must follow what [Motjeka] Madisha followed. Madisha went on loan to and all that. Mkhulisi went to Black . Mshishi [Themba Zwane] went to [Mpumalanga Black] Aces.

"Even Denis Onyango went to Wits. I can go on and on."

Mosimane admitted going out on loan doesn't always work but he feels it benefits certain players, especially if coaches are honest enough to players.

"Sometimes the loan spell works‚ especially when you're genuine to the player," added Mosimane.

Mkhuma, who plays as a left-winger, signed a five-year deal with the Tshwane giants, and with players such Aubrey Ngoma also struggling for game time, it may not be a bad idea for him to spend a few seasons out on loan.

Article continues below

It's not only Mkhuma that could leave the club on loan ahead of next season.

Players such as Jose Ali Meza, Ngoma and Sammy Seabi could also be allowed to get game time elsewhere as they are still contracted to the club.

Meanwhile, it's unclear at this stage if Oupa Manyisa still has a future with Sundowns, especially with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.