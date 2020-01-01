Mkhuma: Mamelodi Sundowns promote 19-year-old youngster

The Brazilians have announced the singing of the youngster from their development ranks

have announced the promotion of young winger Promise Mkhuma from the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) squad.

The 19-year-old follows in the footsteps of players such as striker Percy Tau and midfielder Siphelele Mkhulise who have played for the Brazilians' junior ranks before graduating to the senior side.

The Daveyton-born attacker has been instrumental for coach David Notoane's side in the MDC and helped the log leaders to remain at the top last week when they beat 4-3 at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve last weekend.

"Nineteen-year-old forward Promise Mkhuma has been promoted to the Mamelodi Sundowns First Team after a number of excellent performances this season in the Multichoice Diski Challenge," said Sundowns in their official website.

"The talented Mkhuma, who has represented the Nation at U/20 level, leads the reserve team – scoring 10 goals in this season’s Multichoice Diski Challenge.

"The youngster from Daveyton is currently in his 2nd year, studying Officiating & Sport Science at the Tshwane University of Technology. “Mkhuthusi” has put in several star performances and his efforts have resulted in him penning a five-year deal with the club."

Having parted ways with strikers such as Emiliano Tade and Tokelo Rantie, coach Pitso Mosimane decided to look within the club to find a quality player.

In addition, the Brazilians were looking to sign SuperSport United winger and defender Aubrey Modiba, but the deal could not go through as both clubs could not agree on the transfer.

Although speculation is rife that the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions tabled an R10 million offer to the MTN8 champions, Mosimane could not secure the player’s signature.

On the other hand, the former African champions were interested in luring former Kaizer Chiefs hitman Knowledge Musona from in but the Zimbabwean forward has decided to join KAS Eupen on loan.

Meanwhile, Mkhuma has netted 10 goals in the current MDC campaign as they sit at the top leading with 50 points from 21 matches.

Although he has signed a five-year deal, it remains to be clear if he will be available to help Notoane’s side to claim their second MDC trophy.