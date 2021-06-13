Mkhize vows to fight for Royal AM's PSL status: I don’t care about winning the league in the boardroom

The issue around who gets promoted from the National First Division could drag on over a dispute that threatens to delay the play-offs

Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize has declared “my gloves are off” as she prepares to contest a ruling by a Gauteng judge which crowned Sekhukhune United as National First Division champions.

Judge Roland Sutherland on Saturday dismissed an application by TS Sporting and Polokwane City to review Advocate Hilton Epstein's ruling awarding Sekhukhune three points, which earned the Limpopo club Premier Soccer League status.

The three points awarded to Sekhukhune were from their match against Polokwane City where the latter were found guilty of breaking the Under-23 rule.

This dislodges Royal AM from the top of the NFD table and Mkhize is not satisfied with Judge Sutherland’s decision.

While she has expressed disapproval of football games being decided in the boardroom, Mkhize at the same time says she does “not care” about taking that path.

“What I know is that my team played 30 games and we are number one on the log, I don’t care about trying to win the league [GladAfrica Championship] in the boardroom,” said Mkhize as per Far Post.

“My players are at home, there is no need to keep on training because we are the champions, I don’t want to entertain this issue of taking football to the boardroom.”

Saturday’s ruling demands that Royal AM now participate in the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs which also feature Chippa United and Richards Bay.

If Royal AM file an urgent appeal against Judge Sutherland’s verdict, that could force the postponement of the play-offs which are scheduled to commence on Tuesday.

Article continues below

“Fight for my team, this league won’t start, my gloves are off. I’ll fight for my boys because I believe they did their best,” Mkhize added.

“I was in Johannesburg to fight for something I don’t know and I don’t know why we should be fighting about this.”

Royal AM’s options include approaching the Supreme Court and if not satisfied by judgement at that level, they could go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.