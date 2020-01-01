Mkhize tips Cape Town City 'to achieve a lot more' after improved bio-bubble performance

The Citizens were at one time relegation candidates, but a better showing after the restart saw them earning a credible finish

captain Thamsanqa Mkhize feels the side is poised for a better 2020/21 season if they continue with the improved performances they displayed after the resumption of the just-ended season.

With City struggling to steer clear of the relegation zone before football was suspended in March, they returned a vastly improved side in the Premier Soccer League ( ) bio-bubble.

By recording five victories, including beating eventual champions as well as , and two defeats in the bubble, City managed a credible sixth-place finish.

Mkhize has admitted that he was “surprised” by their improved run of form.

“I won’t lie to you. I was a bit surprised. I’m not saying I’m undermining our talent,” Mkhize told Sowetan Live.

“I knew that we had talent but the commitment the players showed, whether we played against big teams like Sundowns or against small teams, players wanted to fight for all the points that we can collect. For me, I was impressed with the turnaround after the lockdown.

“For me, I think it is the time we spent while we were in lockdown and the effort the guys put in while they were doing individual training. I think that commitment from the players was seeing off in that bubble.”

The Citizens skipper feels that if they carry on with their bubble form into the new season, they could achieve more.

“I just feel like if we can keep that momentum even when we begin the new season and make sure we play the way we played after lockdown, I feel like the club stands a chance of achieving a lot more,” said Mkhize.

Their struggles earlier in the just-ended season claimed the scalp of former coach Benni McCarthy, who was replaced by Jan Olde Reikerink.

The Dutchman is pressed to guide City to surpassing the third-place finish the team achieved during the 2016/17 season under Eric Tinkler as well as winning silverware after they clinched the Telkom Knockout that term.