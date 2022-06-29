Mkhalele: Orlando Pirates legend confirmed as South Africa coach ahead of 2022 Cosafa Cup

The defending champions will join the tournament at the quarter-final stage when they face Mozambique on July 13 under the retired winger's guidance

South Africa assistant coach Helman Mkhalele has confirmed that he will lead a youthful Bafana Bafana side at the 2022 Cosafa Cup in Durban next month.

The Orlando Pirates legend will lead a group mostly made up of under-23 players in the absence of national team head coach Hugo Broos.

Mkhalele, who was part of Bafana's 1996 Afcon title-winning squad, explained that he was happy with the mindset of the squad they have called up for the regional tournament.

“We have assembled this young group mostly comprising of under-23 players because we are also building for the future," Mkhalele revealed to the Safa media team on Wednesday.

"I am happy with how our first training session went [on Tuesday] and I’m also happy with both the attitude and the work ethic they gave, given the fact that most of them are just a day or two into their pre-season training with their respective teams.”

Bafana are the defending champions having won the 2021 Cosafa Cup in Port Elizabeth and Mkhalele made it clear that the team plays every game with the intention to win.

“Each game we play as Bafana Bafana, we play with the intention of winning it," the former South Africa under-20 assistant coach continued.

"There are the Afcon qualifiers we need to be ready for in the upcoming few months, and the Under-23 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers we need to start preparing and building towards now and not a few weeks prior, for example.”

“We will have a few more extra sessions [on Wednesday] before we can make final decisions on the final squad that is to travel with us to Durban."