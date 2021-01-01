Mkhalele: Orlando Pirates legend appointed Bafana Bafana assistant coach ahead of Uganda clash

The Midnight Express has been promoted by Safa having previously been in charge of South Africa under-20 national team

The South African Football Association has appointed Orlando Pirates legend Helman Mkhalele as the new Bafana Bafana assistant coach.

This comes after newly appointed Bafana head coach Hugo Broos brought in Macedonian tactician Cedomir Janevski as his first assistant.

Safa has now named Bafana legend Mkhalele as Broos' local assistant with the national team set to face Uganda in an international friendly match on June 10.

The local football governing body revealed that Broos is pleased with Mkhalele's knowledge of the game on the following statement.

"Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has appointed former national team winger Helman Mkhalele as his local Assistant Coach," a Safa statement read.

"Broos said he was highly impressed by Mkhalele’s knowledge of the game and didn’t hesitate to appoint him as his number two."

Broos, who hails from Belgium, had earlier declared former South Africa head coach Molefi Ntseki as his preferred candidate for the position of local assistant coach.

However, Safa moved swiftly to dismiss the claim and Ntseki's agent then confirmed that they held unsuccessful talks with the local football governing body regarding the job.

Meanwhile, Safa has announced that Bafana will play host to Uganda's Cranes next month, but Broos is expected to miss the encounter.

The 69-year-old mentor will be in Belgium for his Covid-19 vaccination and Bafana will be under the guidance of Janevski and Mkhalele.

Mkhalele has been serving as South Africa under-20 head coach and the youth national team was under his guidance at the 2020 Cosafa U20 Championships in Gqeberha.

Prior to that, the 51-year-old tactician worked as South Africa under-20 assistant coach under Thabo Senong and they were in charge of the team at the 2017 Fifa U20 World Cup finals in South Korea.

Mkhalele is a retired winger having turned out for Pirates, Jomo Cosmos, Turkish clubs Kayserispor, Ankaragucu, Goztepe and Malatyaspor during his playing days.

The Newcastle-born local legend was nicknamed Midnight Express for his tear-away speed that left many defenders in their wake.

He was part of the Pirates squad that won the 1995 Caf Champions League Cup title after defeating ASES Mimosas in the final.