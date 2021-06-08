Mkhalele: Bafana Bafana and PSL players lack fighting spirit

The former Orlando Pirates star was speaking ahead of South Africa's friendly game against Uganda at the FNB Stadium on Thursday

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele has given his thoughts on why the national team is not reaching its full potential.

Mkhalele was part of the Bafana Bafana side which won the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil in 1996, which to date remains the only major tournament the team has won.

That side was packed full of tough characters such as John Moeti, Lucas Radebe, Linda Buthelezi, Eric Tinkler, Phil Masinga, Mark Fish, Edward Motale and Sizwe Motaung.

Mkhalele, who won the Caf Champions League with Orlando Pirates in 1995, feels that PSL clubs need to do more in terms of character development.

“The biggest challenge that we are facing at Bafana, from my own observation, is what is happening at club level. There are many aspects that need to be addressed at club level. Our players, they’ve got the talent but they’ve not been helped enough,” Mkhalele said during Bafana Bafana's pre-match conference, as quoted by IOL.

“The players have the talent, but they don’t have the fighting spirit that comes naturally in each and every footballer. Those are the challenges that need to be addressed at club level. So, that when they come to the national team, we are able to deal with them at a tactical level.”

The match against the Cranes of Uganda will kick off at 6pm on Thursday.

Mkhalele, together with the other Bafana Bafana assistant coach, Cedomir Janevski, will be in charge of the game, as head coach Hugo Broos is back in his home country, Belgium, where he is receiving his Covid-19 vaccination.

There are currently no further friendly matches scheduled after the game against Uganda.

Unless that changes, South Africa’s next fixture will be against Zimbabwe, away from home on September 1, in a World Cup 2022 Group G qualifier.

Also in Group G are Ethiopia and Ghana. Bafana Bafana have not qualified for the World Cup since 2002.