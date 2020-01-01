Mkhabela: Why Highlands Park released former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder - Brookstone

Nyatama is seen as a replacement for the midfielder at the Lions of the North, who have decided to make changes to their squad

have confirmed the departure of midfielder Enocent Mkhabela and winger Molibedi Mokoena.

This comes a week after the Lions of the North announced they had parted ways with former striker Tendai Ndoro.

The Tembisa-based side is among clubs which have confirmed they are feeling the financial strain with the 2019/20 season having been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020.

As a result, the PSL clubs are unable to generate income and they have to find ways to cope with the current situation.

Highlands Park co-director Larry Brookstone explained they decided to release Ndoro and Mkhabela as they have already found their replacements.

“We released Enocent, Tendai and Molibedi a week ago. They were replaced by Musa Nyatama [joined in February from Orlando Pirates]," Brookstone told Daily Sun.

"Rodney Ramagalela [joined in July last year from ] who is nearly better [after injury]. We won’t replace Molibedi.”

Mkhabela, who is a former player, saw limited game time under coach Owen Da Gama this season having made only five competitive appearances this season.

The likes of Musa Nyatama, Mothobi Mvala and Reneilwe Letsholonyane were preferred ahead of the 31-year-old player at the 2019 MTN8 finalists.

While Mokoena failed to impress while on loan with National First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The former Maluti FET College player has made 11 appearances for Tshakhuma this term without finding the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Brookstone is hopeful the Lions of the North can secure a top-eight finish in the PSL if the current campaign resumes.

Highlands Park are placed eighth on the league standings having accumulated 31 points from 24 matches.

"We can’t finish outside the top eight. We always try to finish within the top three and win a cup. We have not done well as we had hoped," he added.

The season is likely to resume behind closed doors to avoid spreading the virus.

However, Brookstone is not worried they could play their home matches on a neutral venue away from their home ground, Makhulong Stadium.

“There is nothing we can do [If games are played behind closed doors]. We will respect the decision because this is a difficult situation. We respect what the government has done [lockdown]," he concluded.