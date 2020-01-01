Mkhabela: Former Kaizer Chiefs defender admits his value has deteriorated

The former Lions of the North midfielder speak on his next move and his value

Following his departure from , former midfielder Enocent Mkhabela says he has what it takes to play in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Mkhabela says he understands his value has deteriorated and that because of his age, he knows he cannot expect a high salary.

In addition, the 31-year-old was released by the Lions of the North together with former striker Tendai Ndoro last month.

“I know that because I have not been playing regular football, I am not at the level where I can get a high salary as I used to in the past," Mkhabela told Isolezwe.

“I didn’t play regularly at Highlands Park, I didn’t even play 10 matches. By the time we won trophies at SuperSport United and Platinum Stars, I knew what I deserved to earn.

“However, I must admit that I am not at that level anymore. If you don’t play, your value deteriorates.

"I still have hope that I will get a new club in the Premiership (PSL). That’s where my focus is at. If that doesn’t happen, then I can look at the Gladafrica (National First Division).

"For now, I am training so that I can be ready and be in good shape if there’s a club that is interested.”

The former Dikwena midfielder was released by coach Owen Da Gama's troops after the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although PSL clubs are unable to generate income since the games were halted in March, Mkhabela remains confident he will get a new deal sooner than later.

The former Amakhosi player, saw limited game time under coach Da Gama in this term having made only five competitive appearances.

In addition, the MTN8 losing finalists confirmed they have retained former Orlando Pirates midfielder and Chiefs' anchorman Reneilwe Letsholonyane's signatures until the end of August.