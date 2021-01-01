Mixed feelings on Twitter for Katsande's return to Kaizer Chiefs' starting XI

The Zimbabwean has played 291 matches in all competitions for the Soweto giants over a decade and has scored 17 goals and provided eight assists

Willard Katsande marked his return to the Kaizer Chiefs starting XI with a solid display on the field against SuperSport United.

The 35-year-old has not been his usual influential self this season and has played in just nine league matches, five of those in the starting line-up. He's also come off early in three league games and had totaled just 376 playing minutes in the Premiership.



He didn't feature in the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup at all, and has played in a further 98 minutes of Amakhosi's Caf Champions League campaign.

Only twice has he played the full 90 minutes this season, and Saturday's start against SuperSport at the FNB Stadium was the first time he was given the chance to start by coach Gavin Hunt since the 0-1 defeat to Swallows FC on the 24th of November last year.

Injury and reported illness have set the Zimbabwean back, but he's also not seemingly always been Hunt's first choice.

Article continues below

He did however respond positively to being given the nod against Matsatsantsa and put in a good performance - before his afternoon was cut short by what appeared to be a groin or thigh injury in the 64th minute.

Until then Katsande had done well to shield his defenders, and the veteran's performance did not go unnoticed by Chiefs supporters on Twitter.



I never thought I would appreciate Katsande in my life. For a second, there's stability in that midfielder. It's balanced. Katsande is good for now. #Amakhosi4Life ✌❤✌❤✌❤✌ keep it up, alipheli moya pic.twitter.com/PdfgfRTpgR

The Katsande of today reminded me of the Baxter days. Yeye and Siya Nkosi jobs were made easier of Katsande's work behind. He just won the ball, distributed to Yeye to Nkosi to Lebese or Masango to Parker or Majoro, goal! — Kgomotso Motso Aphane (@MotsoAphi) February 20, 2021

Katsande is doing simple things that a CDM should do. Keep shape, break up play, win the ball and give it to those who know how to use it and repeat drill. — Dabane (@Mkhu28) February 20, 2021