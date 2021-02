Mixed feelings on Twitter for Katsande's return to Kaizer Chiefs' starting XI

The Zimbabwean has played 291 matches in all competitions for the Soweto giants over a decade and has scored 17 goals and provided eight assists

Willard Katsande marked his return to the Kaizer Chiefs starting XI with a solid display on the field against SuperSport United.

The 35-year-old has not been his usual influential self this season and has played in just nine league matches, five of those in the starting line-up. He's also come off early in three league games and had totaled just 376 playing minutes in the Premiership.



He didn't feature in the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup at all, and has played in a further 98 minutes of Amakhosi's Caf Champions League campaign.

Only twice has he played the full 90 minutes this season, and Saturday's start against SuperSport at the FNB Stadium was the first time he was given the chance to start by coach Gavin Hunt since the 0-1 defeat to Swallows FC on the 24th of November last year.

Injury and reported illness have set the Zimbabwean back, but he's also not seemingly always been Hunt's first choice.

He did however respond positively to being given the nod against Matsatsantsa and put in a good performance - before his afternoon was cut short by what appeared to be a groin or thigh injury in the 64th minute.

Until then Katsande had done well to shield his defenders, and the veteran's performance did not go unnoticed by Chiefs supporters on Twitter.



I never thought I would appreciate Katsande in my life. For a second, there's stability in that midfielder. It's balanced. Katsande is good for now. #Amakhosi4Life ✌❤✌❤✌❤✌ keep it up, alipheli moya pic.twitter.com/PdfgfRTpgR

The Katsande of today reminded me of the Baxter days. Yeye and Siya Nkosi jobs were made easier of Katsande's work behind. He just won the ball, distributed to Yeye to Nkosi to Lebese or Masango to Parker or Majoro, goal! — Kgomotso Motso Aphane (@MotsoAphi) February 20, 2021

Katsande is doing simple things that a CDM should do. Keep shape, break up play, win the ball and give it to those who know how to use it and repeat drill. — Dabane (@Mkhu28) February 20, 2021

However, some of his good work was undone when the TV cameras later panned in on Katsande - known for his liking of social media - sitting up in the stands, busy on his cellphone.With the action still going in what was a tense game, the player's apparent disinterest in how his team was getting on has angered fans of the Glamour Boys.Katsande doesn't even care.He's already posting his twerking videos during the game... 🤣 🤣 #DStvPrem Katsande is an Influencer, Football is his side hustle! pic.twitter.com/EMvBOCyAk6 Why is Katsande on his phone????Katsande joined Amakhosi in 2011 from Ajax Cape Town, where he had spent only one season after arriving from Zimbabwean side Harare Gunners. He’s won the league title twice with the Soweto giants in his 10 years at the club. He has also won the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup with Chiefs.