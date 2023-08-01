Mission possible? Ellis reveals how Banyana have planned to 'hurt' Italy in Women's World Cup

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis is confident Banyana Banyana can defeat Italy and advance to the last 16.

WHAT HAPPENED: Banyana are placed third in Group G's Women's World Cup with a point but will seal their place in the knockout stage if they defeat Italy on Thursday.

Sweden have already made it to the Round of 16 after back-to-back victories in their initial two matches and will be aiming at getting another win against Argentina.

The 2022 Wafcon Champions coach Ellis is adamant they have worked on their shortcomings and stand a better chance of making it out of the group.

WHAT SHE SAID: "We know it’s going to be a difficult game, they are going to have to protect what they have and we have to come for the three points. It is do or die, nothing less than victory," Ellis said ahead of the game.

"We have really worked hard on a lot in the last couple of days, how we can hurt them. We can’t share that plan but we have worked on something that we feel can get us the results.

"We also review, we have a post-match session after every match on what we could have done better, and we work on that a lot in training.

"As I said, you can work on it at training and sometimes it is organizational that does not work on the day, in moments where we are not organised, but we have to constantly work on that all the time to give them the opportunity to do better," she concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Banyana have now played a total of five Women's World Cup matches in their history but have not yet managed to register a win.

After crashing out at group stages in their debut four years ago in France, South Africa have a chance of writing history by advancing to the knockout phase in the ongoing edition.

However, they will have to learn how to manage a game especially when they are leading; they have twice dropped points from the winning position, against Sweden and Argentina respectively.

WHAT NEXT: Ellis has to ensure her team delivers the needed result to continue with their journey in the global competition.