Arsenal have thrown themselves into the race for Vinicius Junior, launching a bid that could reshape the entire summer transfer window. The Brazilian's future at Real Madrid has grown increasingly murky, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2027.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners have submitted a formal offer to the Spanish giants worth 145 million euros. That figure breaks down into 135 million fixed, plus add-ons, as Arsenal push hard to land the 26-year-old winger.

David Ornstein reports that Vinicius has warmed to the idea of a move to the Premier League. It's a striking twist, and one that leaves Real Madrid facing a genuine dilemma over one of their biggest names.

English reports had already pointed to an initial agreement between Arsenal and Roc Nation, the agency that represents the player. The London club are ready to offer the biggest contract in their history to tempt the Brazilian, according to The Sun.

Madrid now find themselves in a bind. A year has passed since they tabled their renewal offer, and Vinicius still hasn't responded. That leaves them with two unappealing choices: accept the lucrative English bid, or risk losing him for nothing in a matter of months, once he's free to negotiate with rival clubs.

One question towers over the rest. Will the Spanish giants really let go of their star attacking pair, Vinicius and Mbappe, who himself has just a year left on his deal? Or will they gamble on convincing the Brazilian to stay, despite months of stalled talks?