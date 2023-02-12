Safa head of referees Abdul Ebrahim has confirmed a Premier Soccer League match official has gone missing.

Tshepo Nojila has reportedly gone missing

He is a PSL assistant referee

A missing person case has since been opened with police

WHAT HAPPENED? Assistant referee Tshepo Nojila’s whereabouts are not known since February 7, the day he was last seen, according to FAR Post. A missing person case has since been opened with the South African Police Services.

The linesman last officiated the league match between Golden Arrows and Royal AM on February 4.

This season, Nojila has officiated in 19 top-flight league or National First Division matches either as first assistant, second assistant or fourth official.

WHAT WAS SAID: “It has been a very sad week for us to hear that one of our own assistant referees, Tshepo Nojila, has gone missing,” Ebrahim said.

“I have been in contact with his sister. I have heard various people speak to his girlfriend and referees from the North West to find out where Tshepo is. He had a match on Sunday, and he was meant to drop the hired vehicle with Avis on Monday, but obviously, that didn’t happen.

“I do know that Avis also alerted the PSL on Wednesday that the vehicle was not returned. Unfortunately, right now, that is the information that we have. I do know that the family have now reported Tshepo missing with the South African Police.

AND WHAT MORE? A worried Ebrahim also hoped Nojila will safely return home, while reiterating his support for Nojila's family.

“We are waiting to hear from the family as to how the investigations are going for now; we absolutely have no further information,” said Ebrahim.

“Our hearts go out to the family for what they must be enduring right now. The parents not being able to find their son, and the siblings not being able to find their brother.

“We are also praying and hoping that Tshepo can be found safe. That we can again see him running on the field of play.

“I just want to reiterate that unfortunately we have no further information and we are waiting but are in constant contact with the family.”

WHAT NEXT? The search for Nojila is on with hopes for him to be found unharmed.