Miss Universe Tunzi has my hairstyle of success - Khune

South African football followers were talking about the Miss Universe contest which was trending on Monday

Miss Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, the United States of America on Monday.

The highlight of all football-related Tweets on South Africa's achievement came from former Bafana Bafana skipper Itumeleng Khune.

The goalkeeper pointed out how Tunzi has the same hairstyle as himself, Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi and captain Happy Jele.

In case you don't believe the stopper, he posted a picture on Twitter to prove himself.

Famous South African comedian Trevor Noah also got in on the act on social media, in terms of hailing Tunzi.

You can watch the moment Tunzi won the event, thanks to a Tweet by Miss Universe's official account below.