Misfiring Orlando Pirates issue injury update on attackers Erasmus, Lorch and Makgopa

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has issued an update on the club's injured players ahead of the team's clash against AmaZulu FC.

Erasmus has joined Pirates' injury list

Riveiro shared some positive news on Makgopa

Lorch's return date is unknown

WHAT HAPPENED? Kermit Erasmus joined the Buccaneers' injury list ahead of their clash against Richards Bay over the weekend and the team extended its goal drought to three matches by drawing 0-0 with the Natal Rich Boys in a PSL encounter.

Evidence Makgopa and Thembinkosi Lorch have missed matches due to their respective injuries with the former yet to make his debut for the Soweto giants after joining the club from Baroka FC in June this year.

Riveiro indicated that Makgopa is close to making his debut while describing Erasmus' injury as a 'very small problem' before suggesting that Lorch's return date is unknown.

WHAT DID RIVEIRO SAY: “Evidence is now training with the group since maybe one week ago. So, it’s close, (he is) now getting the rhythm in training with the group,” Riveiro told the media.

“Erasmus had a very small problem in Sekhukhune United’s game in Polokwane, so he was not available for the Richards Bay game.

“Well, he hasn’t been available for the last one and a half months, I think, after the SuperSport United game. I hope he’s going to make it soon. We spoke about what happened in that game already."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Makgopa's return to full training has come as a welcome boost for the Buccaneers who have been struggling to score goals.

The Buccaneers have netted six goals from 10 PSL matches making them the lowest-scoring team among the top 11 teams on the PSL standings.

In Makgopa, 22, Pirates have one of South Africa's most promising young strikers having netted three goals in five starts for Bafana Bafana.

While Erasmus could also be back on the pitch soon with the experienced forward being among the best finishers in the PSL.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PIRATES? Pirates will welcome AmaZulu at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium on Friday with Riveiro hoping to end the team's three-match winless run.

Failing to win this game would create pressure on the Spanish tactician who is in his first job outside Europe.