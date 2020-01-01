Mirwa: Former Kaizer Chiefs defender set to join Bulgarian club Botev Plovdiv

The 24-year-old full-back has been given an opportunity to revive his career in Europe following a frustrating spell with Amakhosi

Former defender Letlhogonolo Mirwa is expected to complete his move to Bulgarian Parva Liga side PFC Botev Plovdiv.

The left-back has been a free agent since he was released by the Soweto giants earlier this season.

Mirwa and fellow South African players Jacob Hlalele, and Jeremiah Nkwana are all set to move to Bulgaria.

This is according to the trio's agent, Collen Mashawa of BM Sports Consultancy.

“Lethlogonolo Mirwa and Jacob Hlalele, and also Jeremiah Nkwana the former AmaTuks varsity player they are off to Bulgaria,” Mashawa said on Far Post.

“Possibly they should be leaving over the weekend. We are just waiting for the official flight tickets from the clubs that are from Bulgaria. Ja they are going to play for this club called Botev Vratsa, and also Botev Plovdiv.

POFC Botev Vratsa are also campaigning in the Bulgarian top-flight league, Parva Liga.

“So, we are just waiting for those tickets to be sent to us by the super-agent who’s an associate of mine from . So they are going to a mini pre-season in , to play against Turkish clubs, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and ," Mashawa added.

“And after that they are officially off to Bulgaria to begin a football season and complete personal terms with the teams. In a nutshell, we’ve concluded with the clubs, they just want to be sure and assess them."

Mirwa left Chiefs without kicking a ball in competitive matches and he will be looking to revive his career with the two-time Bulgarian champions.

Attacking midfielder Nkwana and striker Hlalele both played Varsity football for University of Pretoria-Tuks and Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), respectively.