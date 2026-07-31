Gianni Infantino, the president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), has laid bare the true scale of his ambitions with a plan to sell a share of the global game to private-sector investors. The writer argues it is a move that warrants stopping him and removing him from the FIFA presidency.

According to an article by writer Felix Keith in the British newspaper "Mirror", FIFA, a non-profit organisation, generated 13 billion dollars over the past four years. Infantino has pushed it towards further expansion and commercial gains through bigger and more frequent tournaments, higher ticket prices, and more entertainment, celebrities and political figures in the stands.

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Controversy has followed him throughout his tenure. The refusal of a visa for a Somali referee, the travel difficulties for Iranians during the 2026 World Cup, and the intervention of US President Donald Trump in disciplinary procedures all count against him. Yet Infantino still enjoyed wide support, with "Mirror" reporting that more than 200 FIFA members backed his re-election.

His latest plan, though, has sparked widespread anger. Infantino wants to create a subsidiary company worth 20 billion dollars and sell 20% of FIFA Forward Enterprise to investors for 4.2 billion dollars.

"Blatant bribery"

Press reports say the proposed group of investors is led by Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. Infantino also told the members that each of the 211 federations would receive 40 million dollars by next January if it approved the proposal before 19 September. A source described the offer to the "Times" newspaper as "blatant bribery".

Keith reckons the plan is a bold attempt to impose Infantino's will, shaped by Donald Trump's style. He points to his closeness with the US President, including the introduction of a FIFA peace prize, and the possibility of him taking up the post of commissioner of the proposed company after leaving the presidency of the international federation.

The writer describes Infantino as having built a "cult of personality" around himself, citing his appearance, his famous "today I feel" speech and his lengthy messages to his critics. His vanity, Keith argues, has become a real danger to global football.

Comparisons run to the shock of the European Super League in 2021. Keith calls on the major and most influential federations to confront the plan, even though the smaller nations may be drawn to the promises of money.

The stance of UEFA, the English federation and CONCACAF, he believes, represents a promising start to thwarting the project. Bringing down the plan could also bring down Infantino from the FIFA presidency, if a rival capable of confronting him emerges. Football, Keith stresses, is on the edge of a slippery slope, and Infantino's vanity must be confronted.