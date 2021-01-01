Miquissone remains commited to Simba SC, no plans to leave soon

The Mozambican winger has come out to clarify he still has two more years to play for the Msimbazi giants

Simba SC midfielder Luis Miquissone has assured fans he is still contracted to the team and will not leave anytime soon.

The Mozambican winger has been the darling of the Msimbazi giants this campaign with his star rising even further after he scored the goal that beat Al Ahly of Egypt 1-0 in their Group A fixture of the Caf Champions League at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

A number of clubs, including Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, and Tout Puissant Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo have reportedly shown interest to sign the player but according to him, he is committed to delivering targets set by the Tanzanian champions before the end of the season.

“I have a two-year contract with Simba and it is not right to do anything with other teams about my contract as Simba are the ones in charge of this,” Miquissone told MwanaSpoti as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“I have seen a lot of agents from Europe and Africa again from big teams showing interest for my services, there are other teams that have even called my agent on [phone], but basically that’s not the right thing to do.

“Those agents should first talk to Simba [because I belong to them], they should follow Simba and talk to them so if they agree to give the club the value they feel is right from the remaining contract then that is when I will agree to sit at the table and discuss any transfer.

“Simba are the ones who have the authority to let me go to another team as I have a contract with them until it expires, then I can make my own decisions, but this time I can't say anything.

"I have seen great teams here in Africa from Egypt, Morocco, South Africa as well as those in Europe but I have no authority with this to say anything until Simba calls me to the table.”

Miquissone has further said should Simba maintain their style of play and win their next two home matches in the Champions League, then they will easily reach the quarter-finals.

“If we play our remaining two home matches as we did in the opening matches, then I am confident we will have completed the qualifying exercise and will be in the quarters,” Miquissone continued.

"We still have a long way to go because in this tournament there are a lot of teams that are well prepared and we are going to compete with them, we still have a long mountain to climb, but with the Simba squad and preparations we are going through, I am confident this season the team will go far in the competition.”

Simba will next face Al Merrikh of Sudan at home on March 16 same day Al Ahly will play away in Kinshasa against AS Vita Club.