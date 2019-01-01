Milutin Sredojevic: We smell that success is around the corner for Orlando Pirates

Micho indicated that it is important for the Buccaneers to beef up their squad ahead of the 2019/20 campaign

head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic feels that they are close to ending the team's trophy drought.

The Buccaneers concluded a fifth successive trophyless campaign when they finished second behind in the Premier Soccer League ( ) earlier this month.

Micho, who is yet to win a major trophy with Bucs, is looking to improve his squad during the upcoming winter transfer window.

“This team can only get better. If we add cover in certain positions where we need cover, we will be stronger," Sredojevic told IOL.

The last time Bucs tasted success was in 2014 when they clinched the Nedbank Cup under the guidance of Serbian tactician Vladimir Vermezovic.

"We will strengthen the team with proper pre-season, proper planning and paying attention to the finest detail. We smell that success is around the corner," he continued.

Pirates finished as runners-up in the PSL for the second year running and Micho has indicated that they will do their talking on the field of play.

“We need to dig deeper and work harder to serve our team in the best way by using the talent of our players in a positive way,” Sredojevic said.

“Get the performances and get the results. You can talk, but what talks louder are performances and results," he concluded.

Sredojevic also guided the Buccaneers to the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup final where they were stunned by FC last December.

Pirates will participate in five competitions next season after qualifying for the Caf .