Milutin Sredojevic: Wasteful Orlando Pirates should accept Nedbank Cup defeat

The Bucs mentor has turned his attention to the Champions League and PSL as the team's trophy drought continues

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic cut a disappointed figure following the team's exit from the 2018/19 Nedbank Cup on Saturday night.

The Soweto giants bowed out of the lucrative tournament after losing 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw against fellow Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Black Leopards in the round of 32 match.

Micho urged his charges to focus on the PSL and Caf Champions League as they seek redemption after being humbled at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo.

“We need to go back to the drawing board to focus on the Champions League and the PSL," Sredojevic told the media.

“It’s very unfortunate (after we had) the highest ambition to win this competition and to (lose) this way is very unfortunate," the former Vipers SC head coach continued.

The Buccaneers opened the scoring through Zambian striker Justin Shonga, but his countryman Mwape Musonda netted Lidoda Duvha's equalising goal.

“We said at half-time, football is not about what you deserve but what you get. It’s not all about playing the opponents but to look to outscore the opponents," he explained.

Sredojevic went on to state that his charges need to accept the defeat with Pirates having wasted several goalscoring opportunities which saw Leopards goalkeeper King Ndlovu collecting the man of the match award at the end of the game.

“Unfortunately, we did not succeed to put the ball in time behind the opposition goalkeeper and going into penalties. It’s a lottery very unfortunate," the Serbian trainer added.

"I’m very disappointed, very frustrated. But we need to be man enough to accept this and go back to the drawing board and to push forward," he concluded.

Pirates will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Tunisian giants Esperance in a Caf Champions League Group B match at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.