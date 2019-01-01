Milutin Sredojevic wants more Orlando Pirates players in Bafana Bafana squad for Afcon 2019

The accomplished coach wants to see more Bucs players in the Bafana squad ahead of the continetal tournament

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has backed Bafana Bafana to do well at the 2019 (Afcon) finals.

is set to make their return to the continental tournament after missing out on the previous competition which was hosted by Gabon in 2017.

Sredojevic would like to see more Pirates players being included in the national team setup ahead of this year's tournament which will be in .

“As a technical team member, supporter and coach of a big club like , we stand behind the national team coach (Stuart Baxter)," Sredojevic said on Pirates TV .

"We are also working very hard in order not only to have Maela and Lorch, but several other players knocking on the door for the final 23-man squad to represent South Africa [at the tournament]," he continued.

Micho, who coached at the 2017 Afcon finals, believes that Bafana can pull off a surprise at this year's tournament.

Bafana were drawn alongside Namibia, Cote d'Ivoire and in a draw which was conducted in Cairo on Friday night.

"I personally believe in the players we have and the technical team, and all of us, need to stand behind the team," the former Rwanda coach added.

Article continues below

“I really wish them all the best at the Africa Cup of Nations to be a surprise of all surprises," he concluded.

Micho became the first coach to guide the Cranes of Uganda to the Afcon finals for the first time in almost four decades two years.

He joined Pirates at the start of the 2017/18 season after resigning as head coach of Uganda.