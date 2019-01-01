Milutin Sredojevic vows to end Orlando Pirates' trophy drought

The Buccaneers boss believes the standards set by the management will enable his troops to lift trophies this season

coach Milutin Sredojevic believes the club’s solid leadership will pave the way to securing trophies ahead of the new 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

The Serbian boss is yet to lift a trophy since taking over the coaching reigns at Mayfair two seasons ago, but he is confident his troops will finally bring a smile to their supporters.

“When I turn behind, there are things that are called trophies and there are some that are invisible and will leave a legacy even when I vacate my post from this great club,” Sredojevic said as quoted by Independent Media .

The Sea Robbers narrowly missed out on lifting the Telkom Knockout Cup title last season where they marched to the final but lost to eventual champions FC on penalties.

“We are not thinking about anything that’s left behind, but we are fully thinking about the season that’s in front of us,” he added.

In addition, the former national team boss has been praised for reviving Pirates since taking over two seasons ago and helped the club to finish as runners-up to reigning PSL champions .

After winning the Carling Black Label pre-season cup beating rivals last weekend, the Soweto giants are expected to challenge for trophies whilst looking to dethrone the Brazilians as PSL title holders.

"We have a leadership that’s pushing us to reach the criteria and standards, and once we do that, trophies will come,” continued the manager.

“It is there we shall then see what football will repay us with for the sleepless nights and enormous working days,” concluded the coach.

Pirates will open their 2019/10 PSL campaign against Bloemfontein on Saturday evening.