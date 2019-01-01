Milutin Sredojevic: PSL runners up Orlando Pirates did their best

The accomplished tactician congratulated Downs, who clinched a record-extending ninth PSL title

head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic rued the number of draws which his side recorded by his side during the 2018/19 campaign.

The Buccaneers were beaten to the Premier Soccer League ( ) title by despite defeating 3-0 in their final match of the season on Saturday.

Micho believes that registering 12 draws out of 30 matches cost them the title as they finished runners-up for the second year running.

“(It was a) very tough competitive game. We needed to win, we got the performance and the result, but in the same moment, we closed the marathon of 30 matches," Sredojevic told SuperSport TV.

“We have surpassed the tally of last year’s points; we got 55 (points) last year and 57 this year. We have downgraded on two losses last year, as in two years we have lost just eight competitive games," he continued.

“On the other side, we had too many draws and this where we paid an extensive price, we had 15 wins and in two seasons 30 wins, meaning we surpass the tally of last season," he added.

The Serbian tactician stated that his side has learned a lesson which they will use in the best possible way next season.

Article continues below

“At least, had we won six out of the 12 (drawn) matches would have been a different story by now. We have not won and there are two lessons, its either you win or learn the lesson," he explained.

“We have learned the lesson that Orlando Pirates will use it in the best possible way next season. I want to use this opportunity to congratulate them; we have been at the opportunity with them neck and neck. We have done all our best,” he concluded.

Pirates qualified for next season's Caf Champion League after finishing as runners-up.