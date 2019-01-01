Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates will treat every game like a final

The Buccaneers’ mentor remains confident they will bounce back against the Chilli Boys as they look to secure their first win in 2019

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says they are not looking at the log table, but are taking it one game at a time in the race for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.

‘Micho’ lamented their 2-2 draw against Highlands Park last weekend, suggesting that improvement is needed if they want to remain favourites to dethrone defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

“No, we don’t look at the log. We’re only looking at ourselves We have 14 finals remaining because we played against Highlands Park as if it was a final, and every remaining match in the league, we will play like this,” Sredojevic said.

“We will then see what football will pay us back. The lesson we learned against Highlands is that we need to close the gates behind and be effective upfront. This is what is our target in the remaining matches,” said the coach.

With the Buccaneers having dropped two valuable points to close the gap on log leaders, Bidvest Wits who have opened the gap with five points, the Serbian said they won’t change much going forward.

“We won’t change much, but to have more risk in our attack. If we’re killed because of that, then so be it, because we would have died through giving everything at our disposal,” he explained.

In addition, he praised Owen Da Gama’s troops for their gallant fighting spirit, saying they will plan better for their next game against Chippa United on Tuesday night.

"They have drastically improved from that game. They are a hard nut to crack. They are a team that pushes you to throw everything out of yourself and then ensure that your quality prevails,” said the coach.

“We will critically look at certain things, especially in our defence. We will also look at what we can do well in our next game against Chippa United,” concluded the coach.

After facing the Chilli Boys, Pirates will turn their focus to the Caf Champions League opening group stage encounter against FC Platinum of Zimbabwe away next weekend.