Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates will be ready for Esperance challenge

The former Saint George coach is confident that the Buccaneers will reach the quarter-finals

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic is looking forward to facing African champions Esperance de Tunis.

The Soweto giants were pitted against Tunisian giants Esperance, Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum and Guinean outfit Horoya AC in Group B on Friday.



“We knew depending on the seeding situation, we would get two strong sides and one playable team,” Sredojevic told Kawowo.

"In that regard, Orlando Pirates is satisfied that we are in a group with defending champions Esperance,” he continued.

Esperance clinched the Champions League title for the third time last month after defeating record eight-time winners Al Ahly of Egypt in the final.

“They are playable team remembering that in the semi-final against Primeiro de Agosto, how they went through needed support from elsewhere and they later won the Caf Champions League," he added.

The Blood and Gold finished fifth at the recent 2018 Fifa World Cup finals after defeating Mexican side Guadalajara.

“After playing in the Club World Cup, they need to go to the drawing board, how they will compete we shall see but we want to challenge them," the Serbian coach explained.

Micho, who reached the 2011 Caf Champions League semi-finals with Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman, respects Horoya, but he is confident that his side will perform well in the group stage.

“They are a team of the best players in West Africa playing in Guinea with players from Ghana, Ivory Coast and Nigeria and other countries surrounding Guinea – top class players and well-funded team and with the highest ambition after reaching quarter finals would want to go further. We respect that, but at the same moment, we have our plans," he added.

“They are a very good competitive team with no big names, but hard to play against such teams that have no big names but have a point to prove," he indicated

“In that regard, very competitive group but we have the players with talent and quality and I believe we shall get results that will take us to the quarter finals of the Caf Champions League," he concluded.