Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates treating every game like a final

Micho was pleased after guiding Bucs to their third successive league victory as he looks to clinch his maiden title with the Soweto giants

head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has urged his charges to remain grounded following their latest win in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The Buccaneers secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened in an encounter which was played at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

The victory saw Bucs extend their lead at the top of the league standings and Micho stated that they will treat their remaining games like cup finals.

“I told them we need to open the three doors of hell. It was not easy playing against , winning, against Black winning and today winning (against Stars)," Sredojevic told SuperSport TV.

Pirates are now six points clear of second-placed , who have three games in hand.

"I need to give credit to the players we have opened. Now we’re seeing on the horizon the doors of heaven," the 49-year-old tactician continued.

Sundowns, who are the defending champions, were in action in the Caf against on Saturday in .

Sredojevic stressed the importance of their final three league games which are against , and .

"But our feet are still on the ground and we respect all the opponents we will play against, Maritzburg United (are) fighting relegation, Cape Town City and the last match against Polokwane City here (at the Orlando Stadium)," he added.

Pirates will clinch their maiden PSL title since 2012 if they win their last three games and Sundowns drop points in their final six matches.

“The mathematics is simple; ours is to take every match as it comes and take every match as a cup final,” the former Al Hilal Omdurman coach concluded.

Bucs' next game is against Maritzburg at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday, April 24, while Sundowns are scheduled to face SuperSport United at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday, April 17.