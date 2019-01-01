Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates should remain grounded ahead of clashes against Baroka and Black Leopards

The victory over HAC extended Bucs' unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions and Micho has urged his troops to remain grounded

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has explained why he does not want to reveal Horoya AC's weaknesses ahead of the return-leg clash.

The Buccaneers secured their first win in the Caf Champion League Group B when they thrashed Guinean champions Horoya 3-0 in Soweto on Friday.

“We knew we were playing a good team that is coming for the third consecutive year to South Africa,” Sredojevic told the media.

Goals from Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga (brace) helped Bucs overcome HAC, who are under the guidance of French tactician Patrice Neveu.

“They have a great coach in Patrice Neveu, who has coached a few national teams in the continent, and he has set his team as we had expected," he continued.

Pirates will travel to the Stade du 28 Septembre in Conakry to face Horoya on the 8th of March 2019 after two back-to-back Group B matches against Tunisian champions Esperance de Tunis.

“It was not as easy as the result suggests, we had to really take care defensively because this team has scored nine goals (in their last four CAFCL matches) – six against Al Nasr," he explained.

"One against Barrack Young Controllers and one against Esperance – almost all from inside the box," the former Al Hilal Omdurman coach added.

“Hence we had to focus on defending in front of the box and stopping the ball from entering into that area, and I believe we did that very well – we cut out the opponent’s opportunities from that aspect," Micho said.

“On the other end we exploited some of their weaknesses, which I still don’t want to reveal because we are still going to Conakry and we don’t want them to correct what is wrong,” he added.

The Serbian coach feels that there is still room for improvement with his side set to face Baroka FC in a PSL match on Tuesday, before taking on Black Leopards in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 clash on Saturday.

“Finally, I would say, we follow the philosophy of, ‘When it’s good, do not fly; when it’s bad, do not give up,'" he indicated.

"We are happy and injected with the confidence we wanted, but we’re far from being happy with so many things because we still have so much room to improve and develop,” he concluded.