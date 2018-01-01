Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates players hit by debilitating virus ahead of second-leg clash with African Stars

The 1995 Champions League winners will be looking to eliminate the tournament debutants

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has disclosed that some of his players are struggling with a virus.

The Soweto Giants produced a lacklustre performance during their 0-0 draw with Namibian side African Stars in the 2018 Caf Champions League first round first-leg match over the weekend.

The Serbian trainer added that the players are on medication ahead of the second-leg encounter which will be played in Namibia on Saturday.

"Almost half of the team is down with some aspect of virus," Sredojevic said on Vodacom Soccer. Editors' Picks Zidane, Pochettino & the managers that could succeed Mourinho at Manchester United

Man Utd sack Mourinho after poor start to the season

Darren Keet: Thulani Hlatshwayo to return for Bidvest Wits training

Barcelona & Man City told what to expect from any January approach for De Ligt

"So, we have been a bit under medication...Still we tried our best, it was just not meant to be," he continued.

The Buccaneers dominated the match against Namibian champions, but they could not find the back of the net at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

"Half of the job, which was not conceding a goal, has been done," the former Rwanda national team head coach added.

The second-leg match will be played at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Namibia's capital city, Windhoek.

Article continues below

"But the other half, which was very much needed, was to help make travelling to Windhoek much easier," he said.

"That didn't happen. Now we have one week ahead of us to critically look at what was wrong in order to correct it," he concluded.

The winner between Pirates and Stars will advance to the group stages of the continental competition.