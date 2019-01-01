Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates' only concern is to get to 57 points

The Buccaneers mentor insists they will continue to fight until the fat lady sings despite dropping crucial points this past weekend

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says they have to beat Polokwane City on Saturday and ensure that they remain in contention of winning the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

The Serbian mentor added that they wanted to claim maximum points against last weekend.

He is not sure if 57 points will be enough to make the Sea Robbers PSL champions.

“We wanted to win, for the badge, for the jersey and for the supporters but it was not meant to be,” said Micho to the media.

“It is a setback. It’s disappointing that we didn’t win. Now our focus is on the last match against Polokwane [City]. We want to continue where we have left off in this match, which is all out attack,” he lamented.

Following their failure to get a win at the Athlone Stadium, Pirates now have 54 points at the summit and will hope drop points against on Tuesday night.

The reigning PSL champions are placed second on the PSL log with 53 points and will hope to overcome Abafana Be’sthende and leapfrog the Buccaneers.

“The players are fully aware that we need to focus on the last match with the intention to win it and see where we end up,” he added.

Meanwhile, coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops will face on Saturday afternoon in their final match of the season.

“Mathematics is very simple science. We have 54 points, and we can get a maximum of 57. Our only concern now is to get to 57 points. Whether [or not] that will be enough to make us champions, we will only know after that,” concluded ‘Micho’.

On the other hand, the Soweto giants will welcome Rise and Shine that is coached by Jozef Vukusic at the Orlando Stadium at 15:00.