Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates need to open doors of hell before they open doors of heaven

The Pirates boss remains focused in his team's pursuit of the PSL title despite being top of the standings

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic is adamant that his side can win the Premier Soccer League ( ) title as they turn their focus to their midweek game against Black Leopards.

The Soweto giants have boosted their title chances after beating this past weekend and subsequently leapfrogged to take their place at the league's summit.

Nonetheless, 'Micho' knows that his side's upcoming games won't be a walk in the park.

“Black and are fighting relegation. I’ve called this week ‘three doors of hell that we need to open in order to open the doors of heaven’,” Sredojevic told the media.

“The first door has been opened, and let us see what will happen with the two remaining games ahead of us this week,” he added.

With both Bucs and Sundowns on 44 points, a win for Pirates over Lidoda Duvha will stretch the Soweto giant's lead to 47 points while coach Pitso Mosimane's men focus on their Caf assignment.

“I have repeatedly said that we believe we can go all the way but people are going left, right and centre. When you are here (at a club such as Pirates) you must believe,” continued the coach.

“All of us believe, but we don’t want to speak about it (winning the league), we want to focus on our next game on Wednesday. There are five big matches ahead of us,” he insisted.

With pressure set to mount on his players to remain on their toes heading into the final games of the season, Micho says the technical team will do everything in their power to protect their players.

“We are there to stand for the players, let all the pressure come to us. Let the players express themselves,” he added.

“Football-wise there’s still room for improvement and space to develop,” he concluded.