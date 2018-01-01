Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates need to make most of home ground advantage against African Stars

Bucs are hoping to end the year with back-to-back victories against the Namibian champions

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has stressed the importance of securing a win over African Stars on Saturday.

The Buccaneers will take on the Namibian side in the 2018/19 Caf Champions League first round first-leg match at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

“Saturday’s game for us is very important because at home we need to gain a significant advantage that it will make our trip to Namibia much more pleasant and easier,” Sredojevic told the media.

Bucs booked their place in the first round after defeating Light Stars of Seychelles in the preliminary round, while Stars overcame Comoros' Volcan Club.

The Serbian tactician urged Pirates fans to come in numbers as they look to secure their place in the group stages of Africa's most prestigious club competition.

“Home ground advantage, we need to use it to our favour. We expect and call our supporters, who have recognised the effort we have put in," he continued.

The Soweto giants are heading into this encounter having defeated Free State Stars 3-1 in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match in Bethlehem on Tuesday.

“Maybe on Saturday, we have invested but football did not pay us back. But we knew if we keep the standard and invest more and we upgrade, football will pay us back like it did today," he added.

“I will like to invite our supporters to come in numbers to our last game of 2018. This year has been a year where we practically retained the pride of the badge and smiled in front of our supporters," Micho said.

“And I think the best way to close 2018 is to come and support us so we can we can reach the target of getting into the group stages of the Champions League," he concluded.

The second-leg clash between Pirates and Stars will be played in Windhoek, Namibia on Saturday, 22 December 2018.