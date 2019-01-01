Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates hold high ambitions in the Caf Champions League

The Buccaneers will be desperate for their maiden victory in their group stage campaign

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says his side will do everything possible to defeat Horoya AC on Friday.

The Soweto giants are scheduled to face the Guinean giants in their second 2018/19 Caf Champions League Group B match in Johannesburg.

Micho has urged his charges to step up and deliver with the team having started their Group B campaign with a 0-0 draw against Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum in Bulawayo last weekend.



"We are back in the group stages after six years and, with that in mind, not many, three of four, players in our squad have felt what this is like," Sredojevic was quoted as saying by Vodacom Soccer.



"So, we cannot be excuse-makers, blame shifters or fault finders and looking right and left, but we shall as men accept whatever comes our way," he continued.



The 2016 Caf Coach of the Year nominee is expected to ensure that Bucs mount a serious challenge for this year's Champions League title.



"We really have the highest possible ambition in every competition, with respect to this badge and jersey," Micho said.



"And believing in the work we are doing, the players we have and the support we are getting from you (the media), our supporters and management," he added.



"We can really stretch ourselves over all limits and look forward to getting the best out of ourselves," he concluded.



Pirates, who won the 1995 Champions League and 1996 Caf Super Cup, will welcome Horoya at the Orlando Stadium.