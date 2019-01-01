Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates have to improve before facing 'extremely competitive' FC Platinum

The Buccaneers have now conceded five goals in their last three league matches

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says his side has to improve ahead of the team's Caf Champions League clash with FC Platinum .

The Soweto giants conceded twice during their 4-2 victory over Chippa United in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

"We have played against a very good team and matches of this magnitude are always the hardest because you can underestimate and then get served something different on the field of play," Sredojevic told SuperSport TV.

"We started very well. Then allowing that combination play through the centres to concede that goal. Luckily our second goal came when their player wanted to head the ball to his goalkeeper," he continued.

Goals from Happy Jele, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Thembinkosi Lorch and Phetso Maphanga (own-goal) handed Bucs victory which saw them remain second on the league standings.

"At half-time, we agreed that we wanted to defend not by sitting back but by possessing the ball," the former Rwanda and Uganda head coach explained.

The Chilli Boys, who remained 15th on the league table after the defeat, netted through Tebogo Tlolane and an Innocent Maela (own-goal).

"However, it was going in a direction where we got that penalty leading to 3-1 and then from 3-1 wishing to kill off the game and then we concede a goal once more and then water was coming to the mouth," he added.

Sredojevic went on to praise his second-half substitutes Kudakwashe Mahachi and Justin Shonga, who helped seal the team's victory after being introduced.

"We were putting two players inside Kuda Mahachi and Shonga, and Kuda killed the game by scoring that fourth goal. Much better result and performance," he said.

"We need critically to look at the defensive part and look to improve that fragility in defending. We want to have an iron defence, we want to have a creative build-up," Micho indicated.

Micho also stated that he is expecting a tough match against Zimbabwean champions Platinum.

"We are having this first match in Zimbabwe where we are opening the group stage competition. It's a totally different ballgame in comparison with PSL," Sredojevic said.

"We are playing against a team that is extremely competitive. All the negatives we have seen today we need to correct in the 72 hours prior to the game," he concluded.

The Platinum Boys will host Pirates in the opening match of Group B at the Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday.