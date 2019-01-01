Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates have to improve ahead of Chippa United clash

The Soweto giants conceded twice against the Lions of the North, who frustrated their visitors on the night

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic focused on the positives following their clash with Highlands Park on Saturday.

The Buccaneers had to fight back to hold the Lions of the North to a 2-2 draw in an entertaining Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at the Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.

“A very tough game, when you play against Highlands Park and everyone has seen this is their 16th match - same like ours - that you need to outfight them. Have the spirit of never giving up [the same as them] as the first platform,” Sredojevic told SuperSport TV.

Highlands Park took the lead twice through Sphiwe Mahlangu and Peter Shalulile, but goals from Thembinkosi Lorch and Kudakwashe Mahachi helped Pirates hold the hosts.

“You need to out-move them in certain areas in order to endanger. We had two clear-cut chances of [Justin] Shonga. Football is giving you but on the other side football is punishing you," he continued.

“We conceded and came back in the critical phase after the goal has been conceded. The second goal when we conceded we threw everything up playing with two defenders at the back, this paid us back," he added.

The Serbian tactician stated that they have to be solid at the back and improve attacking wise ahead of their next league match which is against Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday.

“I want to praise the character of the players to come back twice against this kind of a team. It’s not easy. In the end, we could have even won the game but it was not meant to be. The character of the players and the support from the supporters is what we shall pick from this match," he said.

“What football is teaching us is that you either win or you learn the lesson. We have learned the lesson, we need to close the fragility in defence and we need to improve attacking wise. This is the formula for the next match against Chippa,” he concluded.

Pirates, who are placed second on the league standings - five points behind the leaders Bidvest Wits, will be looking to cut the lead at the top of the table when they face Chippa.