Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates had many challenges on the day against African Stars

The Serbian trainer explained that they had to overcome certain challenges in order to overcome the Samba Boys

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic was pleased that his game plan worked against African Stars.

The Soweto giants booked their place in the 2018/19 Caf Champions League group stage with a 1-0 win over the Namibian champions in Windhoek on Saturday.



"We had many challenges on the day. The match was very important because we had played to a goalless draw at home," Sredojevic said on Pirates TV.

Article continues below

Bucs striker Justin Shonga scored 10 minutes into the second half in the first round second-leg encounter at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Namibia.



"We had to score and there was also crowd influence as we were playing away, and all other related issues which come with playing away," he continued.

Pirates defender Marshall Munetsi scored in the first half, but the goal was disallowed for offside with Stars having adopted a defensive approach.



"Regarding the match, we got what we had expected. The opponent came with a defensive approach which is known as triple-decker parked bus," he added.



"We scored what looked like a genuine goal, but it was not allowed," the former Young Africans FC head coach said.



"We knew that once we insisted on passing the ball while going forward and penetrating vertically something would come," he explained.

Shonga, who also netted against Light Stars of Seychelles in the preliminary round, hit the back of the net following a goal-mouth scramble.



"That's exactly what happened as Shonga managed to score. After that we did not sit back, we defended by keeping the ball which tired them out," Micho added.



"Whatever they created they missed and our goal was enough for us to win and (help the team) qualify for the Champions League group stage," he concluded.



Pirates joined their PSL rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the group stage of Africa's most previous club competition.

