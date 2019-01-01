Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates feel no pressure ahead of Black Leopards clash

Micho explained that the presence of Bucs fans helps them give their best as they look to beat Sundowns to the PSL title

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic insists that his players are not feeling any pressure ahead of their clash with Black Leopards.

The Soweto giants will host Lidoda Duvha in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

A 1-0 win over last week Saturday took Pirates to the summit of the PSL standings, and Micho has stated that the technical team is absorbing the pressure.

"I will disagree that players are feeling the pressure because we are there to stand for them and taking all the pressure on us," Sredojevic told Vodacom Soccer.

The Buccaneers are only ahead of second-placed on goal-difference but the latter has a game in hand.

Many feel the pressure is mounting on Pirates, who are looking to win the league for the first time since 2012.

"We let the players express themselves and there is still, football-wise, room for improvement and development, and we want to first recover from this match," he continued.

Pirates will be boosted by the return of their star forward Thembinkosi Lorch, who served his one-match suspension against Wits.

The international is a serious contender for the PSL Player of the Season award having netted 11 goals across all competitions this term.

"We'll welcome (Thembinkosi) Lorch back from suspension and we expect to come fully focused and concentrated in Wednesday's game where I want to invite our supporters to come and support us because their presence is a special driving force and helps us to give our best," he concluded.

A victory over will see Pirates open a three-point gap between them and defending champions Sundowns.