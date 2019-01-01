Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates eye Caf Champions League qualification and the rest is a bonus

The Sea Robbers' coach is adamant that while his side are now in a good position in the title race, they are still taking it one game at a time

coach Milutin Sredojevic has downplayed his side’s ambition regarding their pursuit of the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

‘Micho’ has been quite outspoken about his side’s desire to win silverware but it appears he has potentially had a change of heart or is playing mind games.

Pirates recently earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over , putting them six points ahead of closest rivals , who still have three games in hand.

However, Micho is refusing to get too excited and rather than dream about lifting the PSL title for the very first time on South African soil, he is taking it one game at a time and focusing on their next game against .

“It was our third match in seven days and we are happy with the three points,” Micho was quoted as saying by Daily Sun after Pirates picked up their 13th win of the season.

“But our focus now shifts to Maritzburg United for our next game. We don’t want to think about the title. We are now focusing on the next game and working on our performance. The Maritzburg game will be tough.”

Meanwhile, the former coach suggests that Pirates’ first objective will be to secure a continental berth as they look to build on this season’s group stage elimination.

Article continues below

“We want to qualify for the , nothing more. The league and the rest is a bonus,” he revealed.

Pirates just have three games remaining in this seasons campaign with only Maritzburg, and to come.

They will hope to pick up maximum points and hope that Sundowns are unable to pick up points in the catch-up fixtures starting this Wednesday with a clash against SuperSport United in the Tshwane Derby.