Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League campaign will be tougher

The Sea Robbers coach believes his men will be ready to face their Zambian counterparts in the continental tournament

coach Milutin Sredojevic has shared his views after learning their Caf clash opponents on Sunday.

Having finished as runners-up in the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign to , the Buccaneers will be contesting the continental showpiece for the second successive season.

Their opponents in Africa's premier club competitions are Zambian outfit Green Eagles, who won the bronze medal at the Cecafa Cup this weekend.

However, for them to reach the group stage they will have to beat the Zambian side in preliminary stages.

The Serbian explained how Pirates will use the upcoming CBL Cup match against Soweto rivals this weekend as preparation.

“It will certainly be much tougher than the path we took last year considering the level of opposition we are about to face,” Sredojevic told Pirates' website.

“Green Eagles are a high-quality side that finished strongly in the Zambian League, and they are also coached by Aggrey Chiyangi, who is the caretaker coach of the Zambian National Team. We can expect them to be very strong.

“Starting the tie away from home gives us an opportunity to get our campaign off to a good start and once that is done, the roads will lead either to Zanzibar or Angola for another tough encounter.

In addition, the Ghost are set to renew their rivalry against Amakhosi at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“We have, as always, the highest ambitions for Caf and our preparations which began early in our pre-season will continue to the occasion of the Carling Black Label Cup on July 27,” continued the coach.

“We need to show our readiness for the big games by continuing to build on the processes and foundations that we have laid down in our pre-season preparations."