Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates are still not out of the PSL title race

The 49-year-old tactician feels that Bucs have improved since he took over in August 2017

head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic believes that they can still go on to clinch this season's Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

The Buccaneers failed to topple from the top of the league standings following a 0-0 draw between the two teams at the Orlando Stadium on Monday night.

“Whoever has football eyes can see that Pirates have become a recognised force in South African football from the point of performance and result, since the 2016/17 season troubles," Sredojevic told IOL.

The result saw Pirates climb up to second place on the league table - three points the leaders, Sundowns, who are also the defending champions.

"In this match, we needed to avoid a loss, as that would have put us away (from the chasing pack)," the Serbian tactician continued.

"However, we have not lost and the things we did on the field inject us with confidence, self-belief and team belief that shows we have everything to be equal competitors with others," he added.

Pirates will now face another PSL title rival in , who are placed third on the log, at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“There are still 18 points to fight for, still so many matches to play,” the former PSL Coach of the Month award winner.

Article continues below

“We outplayed the opponent (Sundowns) on Monday, but the missing factor was the goal that could have given us the extra profit," Micho indicated.

"But we need to prepare very well for the game against Wits, go there and try to continue where we stopped against Sundowns," he concluded.