Milutin Sredojevic not satisfied with Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League display against African Stars

The Serbian trainer was pleased with his defence as Bucs kept a clean sheet at home against the Samba Boys

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic cut a frustrated figure following the team's draw with African Stars.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants were held to a goalless draw by the Namibian champions in the 2018/19 Caf Champions League first round first-leg match on Saturday.

Micho explained that the Samba Boys made it difficult for his side to create chances in an encounter which was played at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium.

“We entered the match patiently building from the back, we have tried to endanger the opponent with the spirited defence of the opponent, reinforced. So, called “parked bus” but this is what you can expect from the opponent,” Sredojevic told SuperSport TV.

The Buccaneers created a few clear-cut chances which they failed to convert in a match which was dominated by the home side.

“They have defended in numbers, they limited our chances. The chances we had we didn’t convert. We are satisfied with the aspect that we didn’t concede the goal," he continued.

“Absolutely not satisfied with the build-up and endangering the opponent, not enough chances that in the law of averages something goes in," he added.

However, Sredojevic believes that his side will overcome Stars in the second-leg clash and book their place in the group stages of the continental tournament.

“Now we have to go back to the drawing board, we have one week to prepare properly. It won’t be easy in Windhoek with the artificial grass but we believe in what we are doing,

"We believe in the players that we have and we believe we are on the road to getting the results in Windhoek and qualifying for the group stages of the [Caf] Champions League,” he concluded.

Stars are scheduled to host Pirates at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek, Namibia on Saturday, 22 December 2018.